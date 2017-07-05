Bella Thorne Cuddles With Gregg Sulkin On July 4th While Scott Disick Parties In Miami

Are they back together or what? Bella Thorne cuddled up to her ex, Gregg Sulkin, yet again — this time for the July 4th holiday! Meanwhile, her ex-fling, Scott Disick was partying with a gaggle of girls in Miami. Hmm.

Bella Thorne, 19, just can’t seem to make up her mind when it comes to the boys in her life. For the Fourth of July holiday, Bella stuck with her faithful ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, as the pair cozied up together in a sweet picture for Snapchat. The pair looked very much an item in the pic, with Greg holding Bella close to him by putting his arm around her waist, and Bella resting her hand on his abdomen. The reunion comes at an interesting time, because just a few days before that Bella was out and about with her rumored fling, Scott Disick, 34, holding hands for all the world to see. Either Bella is really good at keeping dudes around as friends, or she’s definitely enjoying the single life these days!

Of course, Scott was nowhere to be found during Bella’s holiday under the fireworks with Gregg. Instead, the father of three was partying it up in Miami, Florida. But don’t worry, he wasn’t alone! Scott was photographed having a grand time with a group of scantily clad girls throughout all hours of the night. Other pictures show Scott out with his buds and macking on a blonde rocking a strong bikini. So it seems that no matter who is dating or hooking up with who here, both Bella and Scott had a great July 4th holiday. Oh, and Gregg, too!

