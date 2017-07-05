Bella Hadid Rocks Painted Gold Hair At Paris Fashion Week — Love Or Loathe?

Golden goddess! Bella Hadid looked good as gold during Paris Fashion Week, rocking painted gold locks at the Maison Margiela show on July 5. Do you love this metallic look? Tell us below.

You never know what you’re going to see on the high fashion runway, especially during Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid has strutted down the runway for a couple of shows so far this season, but she really caught our eye when she hit the Maison Margiela show with a solid gold head! Her bob looked like it was painted gold. It was very thick on her roots and the top of her head, and slightly diffused out at her ends. Her gold hair matched a gold collar on her outfit, which also had gold straps. We hope she was able to shampoo that out! Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman was the man behind her golden hair color.

Along with her gold hair, her skin looked flawless. When she turned to the side, there was a slight highlight. Her eyes were barely touched, but her brows were groomed. The makeup star was her bold red lips! So stunning and dramatic! Of course, makeup was lead by master makeup artist Pat McGrath. The exact lip shade is Pat’s Lust MatteTrance lipstick in the shade Elson, described as a blue red. This will be available on her website on July 13.

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid recently showed off her own hair makeover — a yellow blonde hue, closer to her natural hair color. She had been rocking dark brown hair, but now both sisters have lightened up for summer!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Bella Hadid’s gold hair at Paris Fashion Week?