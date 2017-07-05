Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Sheer Dress On Fendi Runway

Bella Hadid continued to dominate the runway during the Paris Haute Couture shows, this time strutting her stuff on the Fendi catwalk alongside her modeling BFF, Kendall Jenner — and they donned sexy looks for the occasion as they debuted the latest collection.

Fierce in Fendi! Bella Hadid, 20, is seriously slaying the runway in Paris, where she continues to rock the catwalk for a slew of high-fashion designers — and her latest look for Fendi just might be one of our faves. Bella looked beautiful in a bold blue hue that commanded attention during the July 5 show, where she sported a sheer embroidered ensemble that made it clear she was braless beneath the ensemble. The long, sheer gown featured a floral design and extended to the floor, putting her assets and her long legs on full display, as she rocked lush lashes and her hair was back to brown, parted to the side and pulled into a bun.

Also on the runway was Kendall Jenner, 21, who donned a similar-looking sheer silhouette in black which hit mid-thigh and featured cape-like sleeves. Her outfit was polished off with a pair of booties that were complete with fur, adding a flirty vibe to her look.

It was recently announced that Bella and Kendall will be featured in the Fall 2017 ad campaign so it comes as no surprise to see these major model pals rock the runway for the fashion house — especially since Karl Lagerfeld is the creative director for the brand, and Kendall and Bella are two of his fave faces. Also on the runway was Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell, who wowed in a white ensemble.

While Bella and Kendall have totally dominated this week, they aren’t alone as a slew of models and actresses have flocked to the shows, showing off one amazing look after another. See all of our fave fashion from Paris above and let us know if you’re loving Bella and Kendall’s latest looks for Fendi.