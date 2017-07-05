Angelina Jolie & Kids ‘Much Happier’ After Move Into New Mansion Close To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her kids have moved into their new crib right down the road from Brad Pitt’s house, and an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the whole fam is glad they are closer to Dad!

“Angelina [Jolie] and the children have completed their move and are now living in their new mansion, close to Brad [Pitt],” a source close to Angelina, 42, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They had spent their spring and part of the summer in Malibu, about an hour drive from Brad, which was hard on the kids. While they liked being at the beach, despite everything, they did not like being so far from dad. Now that they are skateboarding distance to Dad’s house, they are much happier being close to him, and back in the neighborhood they consider home — about a mile from Dad.”

“Angelina had her team move her and the kids into the massive 6 bedroom, 10 bath, 11,000 square foot mansion that she bought for $24 million in June, during their recent trip overseas — so that when they returned to the states, their new home was ready for them,” the source continued. “They are now settled into their new place, close to Brad, and all is well.” Click here to see pics of Angie’s mansion.

The estranged couple are reportedly doing their best to make sure their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are getting all the love and attention they need from both parents. An insider recently revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angie allowed Brad, 53, to meet up with her and the kids for a little reunion during their holiday in London. Another source said the parents have agreed to stay in touch throughout their divorce and custody battle to make things easier on the children.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angelina’s decision to move the children closer to Brad? Do you think it was in the best interest of everyone, considering it made the kids happy? Let us know below!