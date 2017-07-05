Amelia Earhart: 5 Things To Know About The Pilot Who May Have Been Captured Alive

The story of Amelia Earhart and her sudden disappearance has captivated generations and led to countless theories. Now, the discovery of new evidence suggests she might have survived her crash landing!

On July 5, news broke that Amelia Earhart, a hero and pioneer in the world of aviation, might not have died in her plane crash 80 years ago. A new photograph suggests that she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, not only survived but were photographed on the Marshall Islands after she disappeared. But before we explore this new evidence, here’s everything you need to know about this American icon!

1. Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, 1897 in Atchison, Kansas. Before she was pioneer in the skies, Amelia was the second daughter of Edwin and Amy Earhart. Amelia was a born leader and, because her mother allowed her daughters to have more freedom than most, she learned independence at an early age. She and her sister were even allowed to wear bloomers, which are far less constricting than the dresses all the other neighborhood girls wore.

2. Amelia took her first flying lesson on January 3, 1921. It all started at Kinner Field, near Long Beach, California. In order to get to her lessons, she rode the bus as far as it would take her, then walked an additional four miles. Her teacher was a fellow female pioneer of aviation named Anita Snook. Her request to Anita was reportedly very simple: “I want to fly. Will you teach me?”

3. She became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic in 1928. The world-famous flight took 20 hours and 40 minutes. She took off from Trepassey Harbor in Newfoundland and landed at Burry Point, South Wales in Great Britain. Afterward, Amelia received a huge parade for her achievement in New York and a reception at the White House with President Calvin Coolidge.

4. In 1937, Amelia’s plane disappeared as she attempted to complete a flight around the world. On her third attempt to complete an ambitious round-the-globe trip, Amelia went off the radar and was never heard from again. She took off from Lae Field in Papau New Guinea and was headed for Howland Island, just southwest of Honalulu, yet she never made it. Her disappearance led to an enormous search for evidence but turned up nothing.

5. A new photograph suggests she might have survived the plane crash. An 80-year-old image has been unearthed that has experts convinced Amelia and her navigator survived their plane crash in the Marshall Islands. The photo shows a woman and man, who both heavily resemble Amelia and Fred, standing on a dock. The new image has fueled speculation that Amelia might have been kidnapped by the Japanese. The mystery and the theory surrounding the new evidence is explored in Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence, which premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9PM ET/PT.

