Adam Craig Asks CMA Fest Crowd If Lip Kits & More Trends Are ‘Just A Phase’: Watch Video

Adam Craig is the deeply emotional and brilliant mind behind so many of your favorite hits by Jason Aldean, Parmalee and more. Now, he has taken the reigns and released a self-titled EP featuring his latest single “Just A Phase.” To celebrate the top-charting song, Adam took the HollywoodLife.com cameras around CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee on June 10th and asked country music fans whether they thought current trends were “Just A Phase” or “Here to Stay.” After quizzing CMA Fest-goers on Kylie Lip Kits, Real Housewives, Fidget Spinners and more, Adam spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about his CMA Fest experience, touring with Luke Bryan and his new music!

1) What was it like performing at CMA Fest this year? How did you like being a journalist for the day and doing the “Just A Phase” video for HollywoodLife?

Adam Craig: I’ve gotten to perform at CMA Fest quite a few times, but this year was the first time playing it when I had a song on the top charts. I mean, “Just a Phase” is now Top 40, and it’s being played all over the country, and so this was the first time that I really felt that I belonged there. People were just singing the heck out of the song, and this year felt a lot different. It was amazing. Doing the video, I got to go around and have so many interactions with different people — a lot more than usual. A lot more of meeting people and that was really neat.

2) Who are your biggest influences?

Adam: It’s kind of funny because when I’m writing for myself I try to use my ’90s influences — that’s what everything is based off of when I’m writing for myself. I incorporate everything that’s in a ’90s song with a current production. The crazy thing about ’90s country for me is back then, the lyric carried the song so much. You take “Neon Moon” — “When the sun goes down on my side of town, a lonesome feeling” — that’s three lines, and those three lines have been other song titles. That’s what they did back then so well. Every single line carried so much weight to the song, and that’s what we do when we’re in the songwriter room, just trying to make every line count. That’s essentially what that whole record’s kind of based around.

3) What was it like touring with Luke Bryan? Did he offer you any advice?

Adam: It was the first time I was on tour with him and he’s like, “All right, A.C, don’t eff up!” I was laughing so hard. He’s got a way to cut up with you and makes you feel right at home. Touring with him is top notch. Luke is an amazing human being, and it’s just so cool to get to get out on that huge stage in front of all those country music fans and try to get them all stirred up and a little wild before Luke takes the stage.

4) Are “Just A Phase” and “Reckon” based on your personal experience?

Adam: Oh, absolutely. I mean, that’s the whole therapy and songwriting are one-in-the-same. “Just a Phase” was about the guy always out-kicking his coverage and having a girl that’s way too good looking but she doesn’t realize it’s just a phase, but he’s going to hang on until she does. We’ve recorded about 20 songs right now for the upcoming album and the way that I explain how the record sounds, there’s three phases. There is the phase before the breakup. There’s your love songs and all that stuff. Then there’s the phase during the breakup, so there’s a bunch of songs in there for going through the breakup. Then, definitely there’s the songs getting over the breakup. So there’s a song for everybody on this hopefully.

5) What shocked you the most while doing the “Just A Phase”/”Here To Stay” video?

Adam: A couple people kind of freaked out and recognized me and I’m like, “Are you serious??” So, that was pretty amazing. That’s really, really bizarre because that’s never happened before!

