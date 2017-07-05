Aaron Rajman: 25-Year-Old Pro MMA Fighter Murdered In Horrifying Home Invasion

The young life of a rising MMA star was cut short on July 3. Aaron Rajman, one of world’s only Orthodox Jewish fighters, was shot and killed after confronting several men who invaded his Florida home.

The MMA world is in mourning, following the tragic and unexpected shooting of Aaron Rajman. Around 10:25 P.M. ET on July 3, several men entered his home in Boca Raton, Florida, according to the New York Post. Aaron and these men got into a fight, with shots flying shortly afterward. Aaron was hit, and the alleged assailants fled the scene by driving away. Sadly, Aaron would not survive, as he died a short time afterward. He had just turned 25 the week before. The police are investigating this as a homicide, but have little information about any of the suspects involved in Aaron’s death.

“I’m just literally at a loss for words. Everyone I talked to is sickened,” Dave Zalewski, a fight promoter in Miami and a friend of Rajman, told the Sun-Sentinel. “He was the most humble guy around, he never talked bad about people.” Dave said that Aaron had been training as a MMA fighter since he was 16-year-old, working with American Top Team (who, according to Dave, were devastated and “in shock” over his passing.) At the time of his death, Aaron was 2-2 as a professional, before going 8-1 as an amateur.

Aaron was one of the few Orthodox Jewish fighters in the MMA world and he was never ashamed of his religion. He was deeply religious and was known for walking to the ring wearing a yarmulke. “I don’t understand how somebody could do this to such a great soul,” a family friend, Jonathan Lirette, said after hearing about Aaron’s death.

Friend shared this pic of Aaron Rajman. Said he gave back to community & fought MMA since he was young. Asks ppl to share info abt shooting pic.twitter.com/0nJmrx2nq5 — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) July 4, 2017

“This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy,” said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet, director of the Chabad of West Boca Raton. Aaron spent several years teaching kids at a Jewish community school, and a week before he died, he taught Krav Maga – the Israeli martial art – to local Palm Beach County police officers. I’m most happy and successful when I can help or at least maybe inspire the people around me,” Aaron wrote on the website, MMAFutures.com, revealing his past struggles with drugs and the law, and how focusing on his family, faith and community helped save him from the path of self-destruction. Sadly, that path ended far too soon.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Aaron Rajman’s family, friends and fans during their time of loss.