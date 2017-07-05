Jennifer Lopez just dropped a fierce new song, and her boyfriend couldn’t be more excited for her! Watch this sweet video of him cheering her on the fourth of July!

After watching Jennifer Lopez absolutely slay on stage at Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, it’s no surprise Alex Rodriguez was cheering! On July 4, he shared a super sweet video on social media of a “locker room moment” which includes JLo singing and flipping her hair around like a queen. He captioned it, “CANTA CANTA lol…El amor es asi…'” which translates into “this is love.” Of course he then, added “Ni Tu Ni Yo” available on iTunes tonight” promoting her new song, which just dropped.

JLo’s performance on the Fourth was absolutely epic as she sang her classic “Jenny From the Block,” as well as her new Spanish song. So of course her man was supporting her. The couple have been completely inseparable ever since they started dating, and can’t stop posting photos together. Plus, they’re basically already a family — with her two children and his two children.

“He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me,” she told Extra in a new interview. “He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I’m excited about life, but I’m more excited for people to get to see who he really is. I think people are gonna really … in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is.”

“He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he’s, um, one of the greatest of our time and, but as a person, I think, you’re gonna see who he really is,” she added. “The kids are all great. He has two beautiful girls, I have my beautiful twins and we just all get along great.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think ARod & JLo are endgame?