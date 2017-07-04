Xscape Reunites For Sold Out Performance At Essence Festival — Full Video

Wow! Xscape took the stage for an intimate performance during the 2017 Essence Festival, and all four girls brought their A-game to give the crowd an incredible show — and we’ve got video to prove it!

Xscape is slowly but surely taking the R&B music scene by storm once again. After an exciting reunion at the 2017 BET Awards, the group joined forces once again for the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana to deliver a performance of epic proportions. Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Kandi Burress, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott put the group’s 15-year hiatus behind them to thrill fans at the annual festival, where they performed a handful of songs including their oldie-but-goodie hits. Longtime fans of the group packed the Superlounge stage to the brim to watch the girls reunite, and you can even hear them singing along throughout most of the performance videos. It must have been so exciting to see the iconic group back together after so long!

The girls performed a number of songs, including “Do You Want To”, “My Little Secret”, and “Who Can I Run To”. They also paid homage to MC Lyte with a performance of “Keep On Keepin’ On”, which was a sheer thrill for the audience. Fans were also excited to see the girls step right back into some sexy choreography, along with the help of some hot male backup dancers and an MC. As you can see in the video above, when Xscape performed “Understanding”, they started off sitting on benches and eventually ended up on their feet for the intense breakdown. Pretty cool to watch, huh?

