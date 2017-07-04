Is Wiz Khalifa Throwing Shade At Amber Rose & 21 Savage’s Romance? Fans Think So

Wiz Khalifa is hinting in a not so subtle way that ex Amber Rose and 21 Savage’s sudden romance could be nothing more than a publicity stunt. We’ve got his cutting diss, right here.

Uh oh! Wiz Khalifa, 29, is throwing some epic shade at ex-wife Amber Rose, 33, over her romance — or what he thinks a fauxmance — with 21 Savage, 24. The king of “nice pants” had a sly diss at his baby mama in an Instagram post on July 3. Showing himself alongside his stunning Brazilian model girlfriend Izabela Guedes, 27, he simply captioned the pic, “Major stunts being pulled.” His fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that he was referring to Amber and Savage, with one commenting back “Preach🙏🏾. I’m woke also homie. It’s foolery,” and another saying, “Amber is disrespectful as hell.” It was so obvious that another fan wrote “U talking bout Amber & 21?”

Amber and Savage — real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — have been teasing their relationship to fans via social media. Muva posted an Instagram story that showed her laying down as he kissed her on the lips, while in return the rapper posted then later deleted a video of the two having a super intimate conversation. They’ve been spotted around LA holding hands and the model hinted that she might have more than just the feels when she posted an IG pic on July 3 of a masked Savage laying on the hood of a car with a rose between his lips. She tagged him in it and captioned the photo “Thugs need Love too.”

While Wiz might think that the new couple is just trying to seek attention, TMZ reports that gorgeous Amber has already taken the “Savage Mode” rapper home to meet her beloved mother, Dorothy Rose, and the rest of her close family. She even introduced her 4-year-old son by Wiz, Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz, to her new boyfriend as well! The site reported that her little boy and Savage totally “bonded” and are besties now.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Amber and 21 Savage’s relationship is a publicity stunt? Or is their romance the real deal?