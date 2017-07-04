Fourth Of July: Find Out What Stores & Restaurants Are Open On Independence Day

Can’t avoid that last minute trip to the store? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com has a full list of the stores and restaurants that are open on the Fourth of July.

In need of paper towels? Maybe a gallon of milk or some extra hot dog buns? Well, you’re in luck because, thankfully, not every store in the world is closed for July 4th. While that definitely sucks for the employees who have to work, their hours on the job are not going unappreciated on such a big holiday like Independence Day. Plus, most retail chains that are open for the holiday are still closing early, which gives employees plenty of time to get home for some BBQ and, of course, their local fireworks. That being said, make sure to call whichever local store or restaurant before you leave. Hours will vary based on location, so it’s better to be safe than sorry!

It’s pretty much a no-brainer that most if not all banks are closed, as is the United States post office. Yes, that that does mean there won’t be any mail delivery on Tuesday, July 4. You’re just going to have to wait another day for all of those bills and junk flyers to fill up your box! If you were hoping to stock up on warehouse sized bags of chips, well, you can skip a trip to Costco because they are definitely closed. However, stores and restaurants such as Target, Home Depot, Rite Aid, Wal-Mart, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and more will all be open. But again, definitely call your local location before taking the trip!

Stores that will be open include: Target, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Marshall’s, Wal-Mart, BJ’s, and more retail chains should be open on July 4. Be sure to check with your local location for exact hours.

Restaurants: Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, TGIFriday’s, Ruby Tuesday, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, Panera Bread and more should be open. Check with your local location for hours.

Pharmacies: Duane Reade, Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, and most retail pharmacies will be open for select hours throughout the July 4 holiday.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these retail and restaurant chains being open on July 4? Comment below, let us know!