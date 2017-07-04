Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live Stream: Watch The July 4th Event Online

It’s the day that professional eaters train for all year, as Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest goes down every Fourth of July. We’ve got you way to watch all the gorging action via live stream.

So gluttonous yet so much fun! 2017’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is the most coveted food chomping competition in the world. 2016’s champ and eating superhero Joey Chestnut managed to wolf down a record 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes, and he’s going to be going hard at repeating his win. The 33-year-old is at the top of his game but could face some stiff competition from rising stars Matt “Megatoad” Stonie, 25, and Carmen Cincotti, 24. The event starts at 10:50am EST with the women’s competition. The men’s turn takes place around 12:00pm EST, so cook up some hotdogs and eat along with the competitors! Scroll down for live stream details.

Matt upset Joey in 2015, breaking his streak of eight straight wins at the annual Coney Island event. That only made the world’s greatest eating champ train even harder and he destroyed Megatoad last year by downing 17 more hotdogs to reclaim his winning belt at Nathan’s. On the women’s side, Las Vegas’ Miki Sudo, 32, came out on top for the third year in a row, scarfing down 38½ hot dogs and buns.

San Jose’s Joey is on a roll, notching up his 44th eating world record in June at San Diego’s Baked Bear World Ice-Cream Sandwich Eating Championship. He downed 26 of the frozen treats and ended up covered it the dessert delight by the end of the contest. Professional eating sure isn’t pretty, but it does pay well as he made an estimated $300,o00 last year off of his competition wins. The prize at Nathan’s is $10,000 so if Joey wins, that’s a a thousand bucks for every minute he swallows up hot dogs.

