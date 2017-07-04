Macy’s July 4th Fireworks 2017 Live Stream: Watch NYC’s Spectacular Display Here

Get ready for the mother of all Fourth of July firework shows as the 41st annual Macy’s display will go off above New York’s East River. We’ve got your way to kick back and watch via live stream.

There is no more epic pyrotechnics show than the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, which in 2017 will be the biggest display in over a decade. Over 60,000 shells will be launched from five different barges stations along the East River near midtown Manhattan, providing a half hour of the most amazing display in America. That’s 20,000 more fireworks than last year! This is such an amazing tradition and the entire NYC skyline will be lit up as NBC airs the 41st annual celebration, so scroll down for the the live stream details so you can watch and celebrate the holiday with coverage that begins at 8pm EST.

The fireworks are the capper to the two-hour telecast that features so many incredible artists putting on patriotic performances. Jennifer Lopez, 47, Sheryl Crow, 55, Charlie Puth, 25, Hailee Steinfeld, 20, Brad Paisley, 44, and country trio Lady Antebellum will all be on hand to get the audience ready for the massive fireworks show that is hands down the most amazing display in the U.S.A. Not everyone has a nearby place to see such a July 4th fireworks spectacular so why not kick back and watch the best one America has to offer online?

Once JLo and all the other performers finish entertaining us, it’s time for the pyrotechnic show to kick off and the West Point Band and Glee Club and their awe-inspiring musical tribute, “ANTHEM,” featuring vocalists Heather Headley, Craig Campbell, Jamie Barton & the USO Troupe of Metropolitan New York will sing as the fireworks begin. What an incredible way to celebrate America’s birthday, as you definitely don’t want to miss a second of this incredible show.

Get ready for an unforgettable #4thOfJuly! ⭐️ Don’t miss this year’s #MacysFireworks July 4 at 8/7c! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/XSsUAUZg5e — NBC (@nbc) June 29, 2017

