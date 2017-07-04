Is Taylor Swift Skipping Her 4th Of July Party This Year? Here’s The Evidence

Say it ain’t so! Taylor Swift may be skipping out on her highly anticipated annual 4th of July party at her Rhode Island home this year. Check out the gathered evidence that led to the sad conclusion here!

It looks like Taylor Swift, 27, unfortunately may not be celebrating with her squad in red, white, and blue attire for this year’s 4th of July. The singer’s home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, where she’s held her extravagant parties for America in the past few years, looked like somewhat of a ghost home on this year’s Independence Day, according to the DailyMail. Although the iconic patriotic themed inflatable slide was in the yard, it remained unused throughout the day and Taylor nor any of her friends were in sight. It seems the only evidence of anything Taylor related was when her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, were seen at and around her Watch Hill home with their own industry friends. See the best moments from Taylor’s previous 4th of July parties here!

This year is quite a contrast from the last three years when Taylor was joined by a large group of celebrity friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Uzo Adubo, Cara Delevigne, and of course, her different love interests, to help celebrate her pride for the U.S.A. It’s hard to believe it’s already been 365 days since Taylor showed off her former love, Tom Hiddleston in his infamous “I Love T.S.” shirt, but keeping her festivities away from cameras this year doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how much the “Blank Space” singer’s been away from the spotlight lately. It would also make sense for her to stay on the down low when she’s been wanting to keep her current romance with British actor Joe Alwyn, 26, as private as possible. Still, we have to admit that we’re a bit disappointed in not seeing the superstar and her glamorous fun-filled party this time around!

Another reason Taymerica may not be happening is none other than Fashion Week in Paris. Many of Taylor’s model friends have been hitting the runways throughout the week so they probably weren’t available to catch some exciting times with their blonde bestie. No matter where Taylor’s spending her 4th, we hope she’s having a blast. Perhaps by some little form of a miracle, we’ll get to hear some news or see some legendary pics soon and then the real fireworks can begin!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Taylor possibly skipping her annual 4th of July party? Tell us here!