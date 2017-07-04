Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid More Stars Rocking Patriotic Bikinis

Happy Fourth of July! The stars like Ariel Winter and Kylie Jenner totally know how to show off their patriotic side with some fabulous red, white, and blue bikinis!

It’s the Fourth of July and that means it’s time for the beach, barbecues, and of course, bikinis! Celebs like Miley Cyrus, Ariel Winter, and Bella Thorne have rocked some really patriotic two pieces. We even threw a few super sexy one pieces in to the mix too! Taylor Swift‘s Fourth of July party has pretty much become legendary at this point and her bash last year took it to a whole other level! Tay’s entire squad was decked out in patriotic striped bikinis and one pieces.

Cara Delevingne showed off her insanely toned abs in a fun bikini with her pals Gigi Hadid and Taylor. The other two ladies totally twinned in matching one pieces that showed off their incredible legs. Taylor Hill, , looked like her legs went on for DAYS when she strutted her stuff in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2015. She had a red bikini top to go with her red bottoms and stars and striped corset. Ooh la la!

Ariel Winter offered her Insta followers a peak at her booty in a red, white, and blue bikini. The Modern Family star shared the cute pic as she enjoying the sunny weather on a boat. Miley Cyrus has never been someone who does things halfway. The “Party In The U.S.A.” singer went all out for the country she loved in a patriotic bikini and matching high-waisted shorts. Kim Kardashian went red, white, and blue from head to toe! The 36 year-old even wore a “Merica” baseball hat to go with her cleavage revealing one piece, shorts, fanny pack, and socks!

HollywoodLifers, which stars and striped bikini did you love the most?