Sheryl Crow’s Still Got It With Memorable Performance At Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Sheryl Crow proved she still knows how to give an entertaining performance when she rocked the rooftop of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular show. Find out details of her incredible night here!

Veteran singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow, 55, took over the spotlight with her memorable performance at the 2017 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York. The talented star sang some of her famous tunes including favorite “Soak Up the Sun” and also belted out her new song called “Be Myself” while playing guitar better than ever outside on a 5th Avenue rooftop. She looked fantastic and refreshed with her hair pulled back as she wore a black sleeveless top and red pants.

Sheryl played the popular event among other well known musicians both old and new including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, and Brad Paisley. After topping the charts in various genres of music including country and pop, Sheryl knows how to reach a wide range of music fans, which made her a great addition to the 4th of July show. The singer hit it big with her mega popular song “All I Wanna Do” off her debut album Tuesday Night Music Club back in 1993 and since then, there’s been no stopping her success in the music industry.

Sheryl’s known for her impressive duets with fellow rocker musicians. Her performance of “Give it to Me” with Joshua Davis on The Voice finale in 2015 was a huge hit as well as her performance of “Wagon Wheel” with Darius Rucker at the 2013 American Country Music Awards. When she’s not focusing on music, she’s standing up for issues she really believes in like equal pay for women. As always, we love what she does and cannot wait to see more in the future!

