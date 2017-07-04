Shay Mitchell Goes Topless On A Nude Beach During Epic Greek Vacation

Um, where was our invite?! Shay Mitchell is having the time of her life in Greece, and new pictures show the ‘PLL’ star going completely topless on a nude beach!

Shay Mitchell, 30, sure knows how to plan an amazing vacation. The actress and a friend were in Greece on Monday, July 3, enjoying some much needed R&R after the series finale of Pretty Little Liars. The girls opted to go to a nude beach in Mykonos, and they even took part in some of the naked fun! Pictures show Shay completely topless after removing her bikini top, leaving the green string bikini bottom on. In one picture, as seen on Daily Mail, Shay and her blonde friend (not Sasha Pieterse, sorry #Emison fans!) can be seen running down the beach and straight into the ocean while both baring their breasts. We’re not gonna lie, that looks like a lot of fun!

Other pictures show Shay looking like a mermaid with her long, dark hair being used to cover up her boobs. Shay also had fun posting on Snapchat from the outing, which she’s been doing throughout her entire Grecian vacation. Her entire story seemed to show scenes from the beach day, including Shay filming her own shadow walking on the sand. Other snaps showed Shay laying on the beach topless, though she made sure to cover herself up for the camera. Not only are we super jealous of Shay’s incredible vacation, we are also mildly obsessed with her yellow-tint sunglasses. We also love seeing Shay having fun as she travels the world with her friends!

