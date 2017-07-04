‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout’s Sobriety Doubts Driving Ryan Edwards’ Crazy

After a long substance abuse battle, Ryan Edwards has been trying hard to stay sober but Maci Bookout’s constant doubts are getting to him in a big way. Read more of the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Ryan Edwards, 29, has been publically struggling with substance abuse problems for a while and is working hard to stay sober, but his former girlfriend Maci Bookout, 25, has been doubting whether or not he can stay clean and it’s driving the father of 8-year-old Bentley absolutely crazy, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. “Maci has been giving Ryan a lot of heat about staying sober and not using again, and it’s getting to the point where it’s driving him crazy,” a source revealed. “It’s understandable why she’s concerned about him relapsing, given all that they’ve been through previously, but Ryan feels like he can’t get a break, and that she’s just waiting for him to fail, and to relapse.” See some of the best photos from Teen Mom OG here.

“Ryan’s been working really hard to maintain his sobriety, and although it’s a daily struggle, it’s a fight he’s committed to, for both himself and for his family,” the source continued. “Maci’s constant second guessing of him, and seemingly fixed belief that he’s going to mess up again and relapse is only hurtful to Ryan, but it’s also damaging to his recovery. What Ryan really needs right now is support, and for others to believe that he can succeed, because if everybody thinks Ryan is incapable of changing, then it makes it all so much more difficult for him.” It sounds like the young newlywed is ready to push the negativity behind him and replace it with some positive thinking on his important journey.

Ryan’s wedding to his new wife Mackenzie Standifer, 20, was featured on the June 26 season finale of Teen Mom OG and the couple made headlines when Ryan was seen nodding off in a car while being under the influence. Although he’s stated that he’s doing a lot better since the filming of the finale, it’s understandable that worry still persists among those closest to him. We wish Ryan and his family well as he bravely makes his way to a full recovery.

