Nina Agdal & Christie Brinkley’s Son, Jack, Reportedly Dating & Getting ‘Serious’

It might not be possible to upgrade from Leo DiCaprio, but Nina Agdal sure is doing her best with her new dude. A new report claims she’s dating Christie Brinkley’s model son, Jack Brinkley-Cook!

Nina Agdal, 25, has moved on to a new man: Jack Brinkley-Cook, 22. The hot new couple have been making out all over the Hamptons/Montauk area in Long Island, New York, reports Page Six. Nina’s new romance comes just two months after she and Oscar winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, called it quits after dating for approximately a year. Nina and Jack are “serious”, according to a source who also added that they are “really cute together” as a couple. Aw! It’s unclear exactly how Nina and Jack met, but it sure sounds like they hit it off.

Although one source claims that Nina and Jack are really heating up, another one tells the same outlet that it might just be a summer fling. Hmm. The second source said that to suggest Nina and Jack were seriously dating is a “strong” claim, adding that they are both young, hot people celebrating the Fourth of July weekend. While we do like the idea of Nina and Jack as a couple, we sure hope that it is as serious as the first source suggested. They would make quite the stunning pair in Hollywood with their incredible good looks! For now there is no sign of Nina on Jack’s social media, and vice versa, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for some romantic July 4th interactions.

