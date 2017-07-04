Madison Beer Breaks Silence On Jack Gilinsky Verbal Abuse: I Tried To ‘Fix Him’

Fans everywhere were sick to their stomachs after audio was released of Jack Gilinsky calling girlfriend Madison Beer a ‘slut.’ Now she’s admitting that she ‘tried to fix him’ and hopes young women can learn from her ‘foolishness.’

Brave Madison Beer is explaining why she stayed with possible ex boyfriend, former Vine star Jack Gilinsky, even though it has been revealed that be put her through horrific verbal abuse. On July 1, audio leaked where the 20-year-old was heard yelling at her, saying “You’re a f****** slut,” over again to the 18-year-old singer during a fight. Even though she told him that he’s “not [her] boyfriend anymore” and that he needed to “go away,” he still ranted, “Look at me. You’re a slut. You’re a little slut and you haven’t told me about something.” Now the brunette beauty is speaking out about why she stayed in their toxic relationship despite this terrible treatment, and it’s just so heartbreaking.

In an open letter to fans posted to Twitter on July 4, Madison wrote, “Jack and I having to face this yet again has been so hard. Many of you asking me, ‘Why would you stay with him if it happened last year?’ My theory was, and as horrible as this is, is that if I left him he’d do it to the next girl. I tried to fix him.” OH NO!!! That rarely works with abusers when it comes to both physical and verbal torment and poor Madison learned the hard way.

“We both have grown and changed at this point and it has been an extremely difficult thing to relive/go through what all of you have heard in the first place and hope ALL of my fans learn from my foolishness. If someone is mistreating you in ANY way, please speak up. It is never okay and I was blinded by love and much too afraid to come out and say anything in fear I would be broken up with/not taken seriously by someone I told,” the singer adds. “SPEAK UP. Don’t make the same mistakes I did. Your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way. You deserve the world and respect from EVERYONE and ANYONE. Be strong and thank you again,” she wrote before signing off “Madison.”

For his part, Jack acknowledged that he was in a “very dark place” and had “no control” over his emotions” when the tape was made. In a tweet on July 2, he said that “Like any couple, Mad & I have had our fair share of ups & downs, this clip specifically being one of our lowest points, Madison knew if she didn’t help me overcome my ways and change, no one would, & I would never learn from my mistakes.I’ll never be able to thank her enough for believing in me the way she did during that time.”

Jack Gilinsky has been exposed as an abusive boyfriend after audio surfaced of him lashing out at Madison Beer. #JackGilinskyIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ixGCiRRmPt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2017

