Macy’s 4th Of July Spectacular: Jennifer Lopez, Dazzling Fireworks & More

What a way to say Happy Birthday America! The 41st annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular lit up the NYC skyline, but not before sizzling performances by JLo, Hailee Steinfeld and more stars.

Really, what more could we ask for on the 4th of July than two sizzling performances by Jennifer Lopez AND the nation’s biggest fireworks display? It all went down during the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC and the show was absolutely breathtaking. Before the massive pyrotechnics display, JLo, 47, hit the stage for two performances, opening the telecast with her classic “Jenny from the Block” and closing it down with her new Spanish love jam “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” which translates into “Neither You Nor I.” She looked so fierce in a long sleeved black gown with slits along both sides all the way up to her hips! Sex-ay! She’s so hot it’s a good thing that the firework barges were stationed off in the East River, otherwise her heat would have set off the canisters!

Country star Brad Paisley, 44, and the country trio Lady Antebellum were on hand to provide rollicking good times to the telecast. Sheryl Crow, 55, brought her timeless rock to the event while young stars like Charlie Puth, 25, and Hailee Steinfeld, 20, were there to perform their latest hits. All of the performances were pre-taped ahead of time so that the artists could spend the holiday with their friends and loves ones while still giving us all a 4th of July treat.

After the stars did their thing, the real Fourth of July spectacle got underway with the nation’s biggest fireworks show. Five barges were stationed in the Hudson River and lit off 60,000 canisters of every type of stunning pyrotechnic known to man. All colors, shapes, sizes, it was such a thrill for anyone who loves fireworks, which should be EVERYONE because they are so cool and pretty, and such a great way to celebrate America’s birthday. The West Point Band and Glee Club and their awe-inspiring musical tribute, “ANTHEM,” featuring vocalists Heather Headley, Craig Campbell, Jamie Barton & the USO Troupe of Metropolitan New York sang as the display got underway to make us feel extra patriotic.

Happy Birthday, America! 🎁 We got you these — hope you like them 🎆 #MacysFireworks pic.twitter.com/4z7seXm7E5 — Kenzie Fan (@KenzieFan4) July 5, 2017

