Lady Antebellum Kills It With ‘You Look Good’ At Macy’s 4th Of July Celebration

Woohoo! Lady Antebellum brought out their amazing jam ‘You Look Good’ for the Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular on NBC. We’ve got their performance, right here.

What’s more fun on the Fourth of July than a rollicking good country song? Trio Lady Antebellum slayed at the 41st annual Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular on NBC, thrilling the audience with their massive hit “You Look Good.” THEY looked good as Hillary Scott, 31, Charles Kelley, 35, and Dave Haywood, 34, brought killer fun to the telecast. Fortunately the performances were pre-taped to they could spend the actual holiday with loved ones. Their song was recorded during their June 23 concert at New Jersey’s BB&T Pavilion in Camden, but they still dressed in their patriotic best with Hillary in a blue and white flowing top and Charles in a red golf shirt. They came on later in the show and performed their mega-hit “Downtown,” which was so thrilling!

We’re so glad they participated in the show, as their jam is SO much fun and the perfect way to get us ready for the 60,000 fireworks that will light up the New York City skyline following performances by other artists including Jennifer Lopez, 47, Brad Paisley, 44, and Hailee Steinfeld, 20.

The band just dropped their sixth studio album Heart Break on June 9, and are following it up with upcoming You Look Good world tour! It’s back to work as they took a nearly three-year hiatus where they took some much-needed family time with loved ones and the annual Macy’s Spectacular was such a great chance to celebrate their new music.

We absolutely adore the lyric video for this song, as it gives us a behind the scenes look at what it was like when the band was in LA recording the new album. They rented a house just below the Hollywood sign and had so much fun hanging out while writing and recording songs together. Dave cooked meals for his bandmates, and we got to see them partying and having fun in their sunny backyard pool. The good times definitely translated into an album that’s full of so much positive energy!

