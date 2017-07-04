Kylie Jenner Finally Gets Rid Of Her Tyga Tattoo After Moving On With Travis Scott

Peace out, T! Kylie Jenner had her Tyga tattoo altered, further confirming she is DONE with him now that she’s moved on to Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has taken a bold step in the direction away from her ex, Tyga, 27. New pictures reveal the lowercase “t” on Kylie’s ankle has been altered! Now it appears that the lowercase “t” has been changed to read “la” in lowercase. You can CLICK HERE to see the pictures on Daily Mail! In a zoomed in shot, you can clearly see the difference between the tattoo on Kylie’s ankle in July 2016 and July 2017. What a difference a year makes, especially when you break up with your longtime boyfriend!

Thankfully for Kylie, the tattoo is strategically placed on the inside of her left ankle. It’s not that visible unless you are looking for it, and therefore was easy to alter without anyone noticing — until now. While Tyga may not be thrilled about Kylie’s decision to erase him from her body, we’re sure that her current BF, Travis Scott, is happy about it. In fact, the two new lovers have their own matching tattoos: butterflies on the back of their ankles. Hopefully this relationship will last, but even if it doesn’t at least a butterfly isn’t a specific initial!

