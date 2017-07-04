Kurt Angle Wants To John Cena To ‘Mix It Up’ & Have ‘Heel Run’ In WWE Return

John Cena is making is triumphant return to ‘Smackdown Live’ just in time to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details from fellow WWE star Kurt Angle on how he needs to change up his good guy image into a villainous heel!

John Cena is a man of many talents, but so far being a heel in the world of pro wrestling hasn’t exactly been his thing. He’s been the darling of the WWE for almost a dozen years and at 40-year-old still has plenty of chapters to go in his epic career. One of them could be turning into a villain, or heel as it’s known in the wrestling world. Longtime competitor Kurt Angle, 48, thinks it would be the perfect career move and thinks John is savvy enough to pull off being hated on. We talked to the Raw superstar and he would love to see the hunk really go for it and pull off a new evil persona now that he’s heading back to Smackdown Live.

We asked Kurt about how so many fans have wanted John to turn heel for ages now and he laughed and agreed that now is the time. “You know…I don’t know what it would do for his merchandise, but John knows how to do it,” Kurt tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “John has been the staple of the company for twelve years, I think you have to mix it up a little bit.” “We know The Undertaker has done it. I think having John have a nice little heel run and then finish his career as a babyface (good guy) might be even bigger and better. I don’t know how much bigger you can get than John Cena, but if anyone could pull it off it would be John. He knows how to do it!” Kurt adds. Nikki Bella, 33. They’re the darlings of the WWE after be Now might be a strange time for John to be hated on as he finally got engaged to longtime girlfriend and fellow wrestler, 33. They’re the darlings of the WWE after be presented her with a gorgeous diamond ring at Wrestlemania 33 on Apr. 2. But they’ve got issues that can play out to make fans hate on him, including the fact that she wants kids and he doesn’t. With the WWE, the wrestlers storylines can flip on a dime so we’ll just have to watch and see if John ends up staying the good guy or playing the heel.

