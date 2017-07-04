Kim & Kanye At Their ‘Strongest’ Amid JAY-Z Drama: She’s Got His Back

Even though Kanye West’s feud with JAY-Z is heating up, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is stronger than ever, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY! Kim has Ye’s back and he ‘really appreciates’ her support!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are a team, and Kim’s not going to let anyone mess with her man! Despite the drama going on with JAY-Z, 47, Kanye and Kim’s relationship is actually in a really good place right now. “Kim and Kanye are always at their strongest when they are united together, working as a team, so it’s actually a really good time for them right now,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim has had Kanye’s back all throughout the JAY-Z drama, and he really appreciates it— she’s his girl and she’s fighting his corner.”

Kanye has been dealing with major beef with his former bestie JAY-Z ever since Beyonce’s husband dissed Kanye on his new track “Kill Jay Z.” JAY-Z rapped that Kanye is “insane!” The drama escalated between the two rappers when Kanye reportedly decided to split with TIDAL, JAY-Z’s streaming service, over money disputes. Both JAY-Z and Kanye have their side to the story. JAY-Z’s main reason for dissing his former friend is reportedly because of Kanye’s wild rant at one of his Nov. 2016 concerts. Kanye slammed JAY-Z for not calling after Kim was robbed in Paris. On the other side of the feud, Kanye reportedly believes that JAY-Z owes him $3 million.

Kim has stayed by her husband’s side through it all. HollywoodLife.com also learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kim believes JAY-Z’s song diss was a “low blow” considering Kanye’s breakdown and hospitalization last year. However, we also found out EXCLUSIVELY that Kim wants Kanye to “be the bigger man and apologize so they can move on and return to being friends.” We all know that beefing with your besties is stressful. Kim and Kanye were once so close with JAY-Z and Beyonce, 35, so it’s not a surprise that Kim wants to restore the friendships!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on? Team Kanye or Team JAY-Z? Let us know!