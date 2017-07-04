This super sultry Instagram photo of Kendall Jenner flashing her nipples in a sexy sheer bra on July 4 is too hot to handle! Is this Kendall Jenner’s sexiest Instagram pic ever?

Kendall Jenner, 21, definitely knows how to post one sexy throwback photo! The model posted a hot pic from an old LOVE magazine shoot that will leave you drooling. In the pic, Kendall flashes her nipples in a plunging sheer bra. Kendall is also seductively trying to pull down her bikini bottoms in the photo. But can we talk about those abs? Her toned tummy is #GOALS! Kendall captioned the sexy photo with a simple American flag emoji.

Kendall looks like the epitome of glam in the black and white photo. She’s rocking heavy black eye makeup and her hair is pulled back from her face. Her full pout is on full display. She’s got a cigarette in hand and posing in front of an old car. This sexy pic is giving off serious retro vibes!

The model has been busy overseas for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She strutted her stuff on the Miu Miu runway alongside bestie Bella Hadid, 20. She may not make it home to America for Independence Day, and this could be Kendall’s way of showing her U.S.A. pride.

Kendall’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 28, hasn’t joined her in Paris yet, but there relationship is doing just fine. When they’re apart, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall is always calling and messaging him with hot photos and memes to let him know that she’s thinking about him. The feeling is mutual. We’ve also found out EXCLUSIVELY that A$AP is “crazy” about Kendall, and “his face lights up when he talks about her.” The rapper is absolutely smitten! And when Kendall posting a photo like this, he’s probably going crazy!

