July 4th 2017: Firework Spectaculars Across the Country — See Pics From NYC, Philly & More

Happy Birthday America! The skies around the nation are filled with fireworks in honor of our 241st year as a country. We’ve got pics from the best pyrotechnic displays from across the U.S.A.

It was raining fireworks across the country as America celebrates its birthday on the Fourth of July. Nationwide people gathered at their local shows, but the biggest by far came from the Eastern Seaboard as New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Boston always put on some of the greatest displays. Of course nothing can top the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, which is in its 41st year. Five barges along the Hudson river set off over 60,000 canisters to light up the Manhattan skyline. It’s literally the biggest fireworks show in the nation and never ceases to be a thrill!

The Washington DC fireworks are always a treat, soaring high above the National Mall with monuments in the background. A concert by The Beach Boys, Kellie Pickler, The Four Tops, Trace Adkins and more preceded the big display. Philadelphia celebrated our nation’s 241st birthday by showcasing patriotism and important moments in America’s history with the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks. The skies lit up over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and was accompanied by a soundtrack combining musical works and powerful quotes from the likes of Ben Franklin and more of our country’s forefathers.

Boston is where our country’s fight for liberty began, so naturally the city goes all out with their fireworks display that starts just after the renown Boston Pops Orchestra finishes their annual holiday concert. Over half a million spectators gathered along the Charles River for the beloved annual show. Seven barges lit off over 10,000 canisters while church bells rang throughout the city.

Chicago residents were able to party the day away at the city’s Navy Pier ahead of their fireworks celebration. The event was synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack to really get revelers in the spirit of the holiday. The skies lit up above Lake Michigan, so anyone in the city with a view of the water was able to take in the pyrotechnics without even leaving their high rises!

HollywoodLifers, where did you go to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July? Tells us in the comments!