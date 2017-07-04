Joey Chestnut Wins 2017 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: Downs 72 Wieners In 10 Minutes

What a beast! Joe Chestnut took home professional eating’s most coveted prize, winning the Fourth of July’s annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 10th time. We’ve got the details on how he downed 72 wieners to come out on top.

Whew, Joey Chestnut must be full! He took home top honors at 2017’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest downing a whopping 72 wieners and buns in just 10 minutes. It’s the world’s most famous professional eating contest and a nationally televised holiday tradition. 2016’s champ and eating legend also known as “Jaws” managed to wolf down a record 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, and crushed his own record. After five minutes Joey had already downed 50 hot dogs — that’s 10 per minute — so he was in beast mode the whole time. The 33-year-old had eight wins in a row until Matt “Megatoad” Stonie, 25, upset Joey in 2015, at the annual Coney Island event, but that turned out to be a fluke as Joey OWNS the Nathan’s contest.

On the women’s side, reigning champ Miki Sudo, 32, of Las Vegas took home the trophy for a three-peat, achieving a personal best of 41 hot dogs, beating her record of 38½ in 2016. It’s crazy how these tiny women are able to stomach so many of these things. Miki only weighs 125 pounds, but is such a champ when it comes to professional eating. She unseated the previously undefeated Sonya Thomas, 49 A.K.A. “The Black Widow” at the contest back in 2014 and there has no stopping her ever since. Miki uses a somewhat unorthodox method of eating her buns and dogs separately, but hey…whatever gets them down her throat! Some competitors have even been known to dunk their buns in water to make them go down easier.

The winners both take home $10,000 each for their gluttonous efforts, as well as a champion’s mustard yellow belt that lets them forever commemorate that they won professional eating’s most patriotic event. Congrats to Joey and Miki, and we sure don’t envy their bodies trying to digest all those buns and hot dogs. At least they can kick back and watch the national’s biggest pyrotechnic display as the Macy’s Annual Fireworks Celebration will light up the New York City skyline later in the evening.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by who won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest? Do professional eating events totally gross you out?