Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott? She Flashes Huge Diamond On Ring Finger

Holy diamonds, Kylie Jenner! The starlet was spotted out with a HUGE diamond ring on THAT finger while out with boyfriend Travis Scott in London on July 3. Could they be engaged?!

Kylie Jenner, 19, stepped out for a date in London with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on her ring finger! Kylie looked super cute in a white T-shirt and burgundy leather pants, but no one could take their eyes off that diamond! But don’t get your hopes up about an engagement too much just yet. Kylie’s worn the diamond ring on another finger before. Kylie posted a closet mirror selfie on June 23, and she was wearing the same ring on her middle finger. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

Nevertheless, things are getting serious with Travis. The couple has been fighting nasty rumors lately, but it looks like they really are putting the drama behind them. Kylie and Travis looked stronger than ever on their latest date night out. She’s joined him in London while he’s on tour. Now that’s relationship dedication!

Kylie loves wearing rings and has worn beautiful rings on her ring finger that were just gorgeous accessories. However, when she was with Tyga, 27, she sparked engagement rumors when she started wearing an enormous diamond ring on her ring finger. The ring turned out to be a promise ring.

Kylie’s romance with Travis is her first serious relationship since Tyga. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie really likes Travis, but they do have their issues. With Travis at the height of his music career, he’s juggling so much at once. Kylie is used to getting “so much attention from Tyga,” so when Travis is focusing on his work, Kylie sometimes feels like she “comes in a distant second.” Well, it certainly looks like Kylie and Travis have worked everything out!

