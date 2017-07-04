Gigi Hadid Posts Super Sexy Shirtless Pic Of Zayn Malik & We’re Swooning

Sexy man alert! Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to post an incredibly gorgeous shirtless photo of Zayn Malik and we’re still trying to catch our breath. See the hot pic here!

Gigi Hadid, 22, is letting everyone know that her boyfriend Zayn Malik, 24, is the hottest guy on the planet by posting a super sexy shirtless photo of the singer with his adorable French Bulldog on her Instagram stories. The model proudly showed off love for her beau by adding a heart drawn onto the snap and Zayn’s dog can be seen with an added cute star shaped sunglasses sticker in the photo. The former One Direction member, who is now sporting some blond streaks in his dark hair, was bending down holding the pup. His swoonworthy facial expression helped to top off the photo nicely. See some of the sweetest photos of Gigi and Zayn’s romance here!

The good looking couple has been going strong and recently put rumors of a breakup to rest when Gigi also took to Instagram to post a cozy photo of the two on June 23 with the caption “Missing mine.” Gigi is proving her recent hiatus from the fashion industry is giving her time to do other things and spending time with Zayn seems to be one of her main priorities. Whether they are hanging out at home or posing on the red carpet, the dazzling duo never fail to shine.

While Gigi continues to post adorable photos of her love, Zayn’s expressed his own excitement about their relationship. He gushed about his amazing girlfriend and how he appreciates their normal bond with no desire to be considered a power couple. The spotlight on their romance has always been bright but we admire their ability to stay humble and grateful for each other. It’s definitely an inspiration to young couples everywhere!

