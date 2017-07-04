‘Game Of Thrones’ Taught Sophie Turner About Oral Sex — It Was My ‘Education’

‘Game Of Thrones’ is one of the most graphic shows on television, with practically every episode peppered with sexual scenes. So graphic that star Sophie Turner learned about the ‘facts of life’ just by reading her scripts!

Sophie Turner, 21, was cast as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones when she was just 12 years old and the show premiered when she was only 15. Anyone who has ever seen a single episode of the acclaimed HBO fantasy series will tell you that is very young to be watching the kind of stuff that goes down in Westeros — let alone acting it out! That’s why (surprise, surprise) Sophie first learned about some pretty adult acts just by going over her script.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” Sophie said in an interview with The Times. “The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’” she said laughing. “I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.” And what an education it has been! Click here to see pics of Game of Thrones cast transformations from season 1.

Sophie’s character is one of only a handful to have made it from the pilot all the way to the upcoming seventh season of the epic series. In that time, Sansa has been verbally, physically, mentally and emotionally abused over and over again. The young actress even filmed a horrific scene in which the eldest Stark daughter was raped by her new husband. Despite the shocking content she was exposed to from a young age on the show, Sophie has been praised for her portrayal of Sansa. You can see Sophie return as Sansa when Game of Thrones season 7 premieres on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO!

