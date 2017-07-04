Louis Tomlinson’s GF Eleanor Calder Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Pink Bikini On Girls’ Trip

Her boyfriend might not be around, but that isn’t stopping Eleanor Calder from enjoying a holiday weekend in America. With all of her BFF’s by her side, Eleanor is totally slaying her girls-only trip to NY.

Eleanor Calder, 24, doesn’t seem to be missing her boo, Louis Tomlinson, 25, too much in these new pictures on Instagram. The longtime on-again/off-again girlfriend of the former One Direction singer is having a blast with her girls in the Hamptons, New York, where she seems to be spending a long weekend for the July 4th holiday. One picture in particular shows Eleanor revealing her flawless toned body in a pink bikini as she sits on a swing at an empty bar. Another shows her later putting the bikini to good use by taking a dip in the ocean with one of the three girl friends she has in tow for the weekend including Liam Payne‘s ex, Sophia Smith.

It appears that Eleanor, Sophia and their friends have been having nothing short of a blast during their time on the shore in New York. Other pictures show Eleanor dressed to the nines in a stunning blush pink gown with a high slit over her thigh and, of course, a cocktail in her hand. Another shows her rocking a floral romper for a day event, though later she and her friends got dressed up once again for a night out on the town. The four girls got together to pose for an adorable boomerang image on Instagram, in which Eleanor is flashing her long, toned leg in a sexy black dress. Louis must be so jealous he can’t be there!

