Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles Newborn Twins With His Son & The Pic Will Melt Your Heart

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to show off an incredibly precious photo of him posing with his lookalike son and newborn twins. See the sweet pic here!

Aw! Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, took to Instagram to introduce his newborn twins, a boy and a girl, with a darling photo that includes his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. In the adorable pic, the proud father can be seen gazing lovingly at his children while holding one of the two bundles of joy. Cristiano Jr. is holding the other one and appears to be thrilled with his new big brother title. The photo is simply captioned, “Blessed” which proves how incredible the father is feeling. The footballer first announced the birth of the twins, whose names are said to be Mateo and Eva, via surrogate at the end of June, according to the DailyMail, and the doting Dad definitely can’t get enough of them! See more cute pics of Cristiano and his son here!

Cristiano has around 105 million followers on his Instagram and the photo captured a whopping one million likes within an hour. The photo is the second introduction to the babies. The Great Madrid star posted the first photo of his twins on June 29 with the caption, “Happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.” We can’t help but think Cristiano should win father of the year status after sharing his bliss with the world! There’s nothing better than a daddy who isn’t afraid to be cuddly and sentimental, am I right?!

The Portuguese athlete has been recovering from a loss on June 28 when Portugal was knocked out of the Confederations Cup but it’s good to know he got to come home to a double win with his twins! It took Cristiano a bit of time to meet his new son and daughter due to his commitments with football but when he finally held them, all was well. We extend our Congratulations to Cristiano and his family!

