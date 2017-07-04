Celine Dion, 49, Poses Naked In Super Sexy Pic & Looks Absolutely Incredible

40 is definitely the new 20! Celine Dion showed everyone she’s still got it when Vogue Magazine took to Instagram to post a super sexy naked pic of the talented songbird. See the hot racy photo here!

Who’s that sexy lady? It’s Celine Dion! The 49 year old songstress posed for a very provocative photo while changing in between shows and Vogue Magazine delightfully posted it to their Instagram. The photo shows off her fully naked body and her fit physique definitely has everyone talking! In the photo, Celine can be seen casually sitting in a chair with her hair down and her legs crossed. She has all private parts covered as one arm rests on her knee with her hand covering her mouth and has the other arm placed across her chest. The Canadian singer looked more confident than ever in the pose and set some inspiration for all women over the age of 40! See some of Celine’s best pics here!

The caption for the sizzling photo talked about the details of Celine’s stage costumes in haute couture for her shows in Las Vegas and Europe, and praised the superstar for her fashionable stage presence. The diva is performing in Paris in the midst of Paris Fashion Week and proves to be a natural face for all things beautiful. The mother of three showcased not only her beauty in an extravagant gown but her talent when she performed a touching rendition of her iconic song, “My Heart Will Go On” for the 20th anniversary of the film Titanic at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

After going through the tragedy of losing her beloved husband, Rene Angelil to throat cancer in 2016, Celine has been keeping busy doing the two things she does best: being a mother and entertainer. The strong star has been keeping her precious twin boys by her side since Rene’s passing and is doing everything she can to make sure they feel loved and comforted. She’s also always releasing new music whenever she can including the amazing track “How Does a Moment Last Forever” which was part of the 2017 Beauty & the Beast soundtrack.

