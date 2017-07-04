Kendall Jenner & 11 More Stars Who Have Perfected The Sexy Mirror Selfie

Mirror selfies are all the rage! Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more love to get in front of the mirror and strike a sexy pose. But who is the queen of mirror selfies? Vote now!

Who doesn’t love a good mirror selfie? Mirror selfies are an art form in their own right. Since Instagram became a part of our daily lives, celebs love to step in front of the mirror and take a selfie. Whether it’s to show off their outfit of the day or their sexy bikini, mirror selfies are a trend that will never die. Once stars like Kendall Jenner, 21, Kylie Jenner, 19, Ariel Winter, 19, and more started taking mirror selfies, we all had to started taking them.

Kendall is the latest starlet to take a mirror selfie. The model posted a super hot mirror selfie on Instagram while taking a break from a photo shoot. She had on a white top and leopard bottoms. She lifted up her leg to show off her gorgeous hourglass figure. Kendall also had a glass in her hand. When you know you look good, you just want to flaunt what you’ve got!

Kendall’s younger sis also loves mirror selfies. Kylie is super confident with her body and frequently shows off her her sexy looks in front of the mirror. Kim Kardashian, 36, took mirror selfies to a whole new level when she posed completely naked in March 2016. Kim used her mirror selfie as an opportunity to flaunt her incredible post-baby body, just a few months after giving birth to Saint West, now 1.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, made our jaws hit the floor when she shared a hot mirror selfie that flaunted her insane abs. The World of Dance star had on a cropped white sweatshirt so she could show off her abs of steel. That selfie likely had Alex Rodriguez, 41, drooling! Check out the rest of the hottest mirror selfies in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who is the queen of mirror selfies? Let us know!