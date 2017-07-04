Taylor Swift & More Stars Wearing Flags: Patriotic T-Shirts, Bathing Suits, Skirts & More

It’s the Fourth of July and stars totally have got their patriotic gear on lock! Which celebs’ red, white, and blue style would you want to wear?

Happy Fourth of July! Celebrities have never been shy about showing their love for the U.S.A. with some stellar patriotic fashion. From bikinis and one pieces to skirts and Daisy Duke shorts, the stars proved they’ve got some incredible style when it comes to the stars and stripes. Bella Thorne looked totally ready for some fun in the sun in her patriotic one piece. The 19 year-old showed off her toned figured in a plunging swimsuit and we were totally into her makeup free look. Click Here To See The Stars’ Most Patriotic Outfits!

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift also went the one piece route at Tay’s 2016 Fourth of July bash. The girls rocked matching red, white, and blue striped swimsuits that flaunted their that curves to perfection. Cara Delevingne opted to show a little more skin in a bikini that matched the striped pattern of Gigi and Taylor’s suits. The ladies had a blast goofing off in the ocean and on an enormous blow-up slide Tay had for the big celebration. The girls changed into some cozy patriotic pajama onesies for fireworks. The rest of Taylor’s guests like Alana Haim, Blake Lively, and Ruby Rose all sported red, white, and blue and couldn’t have looked cuter.

Miley Cyrus totally went all out with her love for the United States. She wore a denim top complete with royal blue sequins and white tassels. The 24 year-old tied the whole look together with bright red lips and a wild party headband. We wouldn’t expect any less from the “Party In The U.S.A” singer! Nicki Minaj took her patriotic style to the sultry side. The “Anaconda” singer showed off her booty in American flag leggings and a bright red bandeau.

HollywoodLifers, which star’s patriotic style would you try?