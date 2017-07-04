Kourtney Kardashian & 10 More Stars Who Showed Off Major Sideboob In Sexy Swimsuits

Forget cleavage. It’s all about that sideboob! Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Thorne, and more love showing off some serious sideboob in their sexy swimsuits. Take a look at the stars rocking this trend!

Flashing sideboob is the newest swimsuit trend that is taking over. Stars are constantly posting hot pics on the beach or by the pool showing off their swimsuits from the side. Plunging necklines are so yesterday. Swimsuits, especially one-piece bathing suits, are now more low-cut than ever on the side. This allows the wearer to showcase major sideboob. This is one sexy way to make a statement this summer!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is a huge fan of the sideboob trend. While on a romantic getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 23, in St. Tropez, Kourt hit the water in a one-piece swimsuit that took sideboob to a whole new level. Her studded bathing suit plunged seriously low on the sides so that her sideboob was on full display. Her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, also loves to show off some sideboob. After Kim gave birth to North West in 2013, Kim posted a super hot selfie in a white monokini. Kim was turned to the side, and her sideboob was out of control!

Bella Thorne, 19, is constantly stripping down to a bikini for some fun in the sun. She posted a throwback pic in Feb. 2017 that proved she’s the queen of sideboob. Bella had on a tiny blue bikini and posed seductively on her knees and peered over her shoulder. The bathing suit top couldn’t cover her sideboob cleavage whatsoever.

Kylie Jenner, 19, Emily Ratajkowski, 26, Ariel Winter, 19, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and more stars have all flaunted serious sideboob in sexy snaps. Will you try out this trend? After looking at all these hot photos, you’re definitely going to be convinced it’s totally the best trend to try this summer!

