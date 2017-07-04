Brad Paisley Lights Up The Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular With Amazing Performance

Brad Paisley rocked the crowd at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with an amazing performance that captured hearts. Read more details about his epic night here!

Brad Paisley, 44, didn’t let us down with his incredible performance of a lifetime at the 2017 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The country superstar stood tall as a proud American musician in his signature white cowboy hat at the Shorewood Ampitheater in Northern California. He made his presence known as he interacted with an excited crowd and performed some of his biggest hits including the highly praised song “Today.”

Considering the Macy’s event provides the biggest fireworks display in the nation, it’s only fitting that the music should also be from some of the biggest artists in the nation. Brad’s performance at the popular Independence Day celebration was joined by other great performances from big musicians including Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, and Lady Antebellum. Like its name, the night was definitely nothing short of spectacular and we were blown away by every part of it! See pics of some of Brad’s best moments on stage here!

Brad, who is known to be a fantastic live performer, gave an equally stunning performance of “Today” at the CMA Awards back in Nov. 2016. He also performed a captivating duet of the song “Stone Cold” with Demi Lovato at the 2016 iHeart Radio Awards. In addition to his music, the singer is also trying his hand at a comedy special. After taking part in the Wild West Comedy Festival where he hosted two comedy shows at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, TN, Brad recently announced his new one hour Netflix comedy debut will debut on Aug. 15, 2017. The feature will include many high profile special guests such as David Hasselhoff and Reba McEntire.

