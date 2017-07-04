Bella Hadid Flashes Boobs In Racy Sheer Outfit On Paris Runway

It’s a fashion statement! Bella Hadid rocked a completely sheer top on the runway in Paris, France on the Fourth of July — and yes, you can see EVERYTHING!

Bella Hadid, 20, sure knows how to make a splash on the runway. The supermodel strutted her stuff down the catwalk for Alexandre Vauthier show at Haute Couture Fashion Week on Tuesday, July 4, in a top that revealed her breasts. In the neck-high black top that also featured long sleeves and shoulder pads. However, it was the sheer front that stole the show — with Bella flaunting her bare breasts. She went completely braless under the top, which was definitely intentional, and looked truly stunning. It may not be the way everyone else is celebrating July 4th, but not everyone is a supermodel!

This sheer look wasn’t the only one Bella rocked, either. There was also a stunning silver piece, which featured a plunging front and a very high slit up the skirt. A thick black belt wrapped around her tiny waist, and she went braless yet again to reveal her side boob for the fashion event. Needless to say, Bella was the standout of the entire runway show with her incredible looks of the evening. We’re obsessed with her beautiful, bold fashion statements on the runway!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Bella baring her nipples on the runway? Do you love or loathe her look? Comment below, let us know!