Alessandra Ambrosio Flashes Bare Butt & Sideboob In Naked July 4 Photo

Whoa! Alessandra Ambrosio is celebrating freedom from clothing on the 4th of July, in a completely nude yet patriotic pic. We’ve got her naked independence, right here.

Happy Birthday to us! Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio may be Brazilian, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t feeling patriotic for the good old U.S. of A. on the Fourth of July. She celebrated by posting a completely naked Instagram Pic with her bare butt facing the camera. Suns out, buns out in her sexy oceanside photo where she’s wearing a pair of thigh-high black boots and nothing else! The stunning model flaunts plenty of side boob in the racy snap, and the only thing covering up her nipples is her arm which is hoisting the American flag. The 36-year-old is wearing her hair pulled back into a tight pony-tail, giving her tanned skin maximum exposure.

Plenty of stars have been letting it all hang out for the Fourth of July holiday, including Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who wore a super revealing one piece while yachting in the south of France with boy toy Younes Bendjima, 24. Her skimpy swimsuit on July 3 showed off her perfectly pert derriere and tons of side boob, but nothing can top Alessandra going completely in the buff. What a better way to say “God Bless America” like a stunning naked supermodel holding up our flag with pride!

The mother of two is used to flaunting plenty of skin as a longtime Victoria’s Secret model, so it’s not a shock that she’s completely comfy posing in the buff. Alessandra captioned the pic “Happy 4th of July ! 🇺🇸” letting us know that even though she’s from South America, she’s totally proud of our nation’s holiday. And what a better way to celebrate than showing off her buff body!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Alessandra’s nude Fourth of July photo with the American flag? Is it super sexy or disrecpectful?