Stevie Ryan: 5 Things To Know About The Late YouTube Star & Actress

The YouTube community is heartbroken after the beautiful, talented Stevie Ryan took her own life on July 1. The gifted comedian and impressionist left a major mark on the world. Remember her life and work by learning these five key facts.

1. Her YouTube channel Little Loca made her a star

Stevie Ryan, 33, rose to fame through the hilarious YouTube channel Little Loca. Stevie played a girl named Little Loca, who chronicled her life through a series of videos. It got her massive attention, and she got an even bigger following when she started doing masterful celebrity impressions. “I remember waking up and one Little Loca video had like 900 hits and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. There’s people watching this?” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “And it just kept going and then I did this Paris Hilton thing and then it literally was just growing and growing. And I just became so obsessed with all of it.”

2. She had her own sketch show on VH1

Stevie was the star of Stevie TV, a sketch series that aired on VH1 from 2012 to 2013. The weekly pop culture sendup saw her impersonating everyone from Justin Bieber to Paris Hilton, even the Toddlers in Tiaras girls — whatever what was in that week. Her most recognized character was Kim Kardashian: “It’s hard for me to go to a shallow place and so Kim Kardashian is the one character that I walk away from that I’m not in love with,” she told THR. “The Kardashians are probably the only ones that I’m like, ‘yeah, don’t like them’ after playing them, I still don’t really care for them. But I love to do them, because we’ve got to do them.”

3. She cohosted Sex with Brody

Stevie starred alongside, funnily enough, the Kardashians’ stepbrother Brody Jenner on his E! talkshow Sex with Brody. The show aired for less than a month: July 10 to July 31 2015. Viewers called in to the show to discuss problems with their sex lives and relationships, and Brody and Stevie would give them some sage advice. Though short-lived, it was super entertaining.

4. She suffered from depression

Stevie was the cohost of the podcast Mentally Ch(ill). On the podcast, she discussed her personal struggles with clinical depression with friend Kristen Carney. Her last episode was called “Death, Grieving, and Lithium”. The women discussed the death of her beloved grandfather, who passed away last week. She commemorated him in her last tweet, a photo of her grandpa captioned: “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

5. She committed suicide on July 1

Stevie tragically committed suicide by hanging just days after her grandfather’s passing, according to the LA County Coroner’s office. She was found hanging in her home; other details have not been made available.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Stevie’s loved ones during this difficult time.