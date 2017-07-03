Briana DeJesus: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star

Obsessed with MTV shows? Then you should really know who Briana DeJesus is. She recently joined the ‘Teen Mom 2’ cast and now everybody is buzzing about her business. Here are 5 things to know about the reality star!

1) She’s the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast. 23-year old Briana DeJesus officially joined the MTV family on June 5. Some fans may recognize her from Teen Mom 3, but that spin-off was cancelled and had some of its members reassigned to different shows. Briana will make her first appearance in Teen Mom 2 when the new season airs later this month. Filming is already underway, and it most likely will document the birth of Briana’s second child.

2) Briana is a mother-of-two. The brunette beauty has two adorable daughters, Nova, the oldest, and Stella Star who was born just yesterday (July 3). Briana welcomed a healthy baby girl at exactly 1:57pm. Stella weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was about 19 inches tall. Shortly after Stella’s birth, Briana dipped her tiny toes in black ink and imprinted her feet on blank sheet of paper to document the joyous occasion. Nova is reportedly BEYOND excited to be a big sister, play dress-up, and drink pretend tea.

3) She’s starred in multiple reality TV shows. Teen Mom 2 is just another notch on her busy belt. Briana previously appeared on 16 And Pregnant years ago and also had a stint on a celebrity therapy show. On 16 And Pregnant, Briana gave birth to Nova who is now 5 years old. Teen Mom 2 will document her second pregnancy with Stella — but no mention of the baby daddy. Not yet anyway.

4) What is the baby daddy situation anyway? Nova’s father is Devoin Austin, but his relationship with Briana sadly didn’t last very long after she became pregnant. “He’s still around and we’re figuring it out,” she told Us Weekly on July 2. As for Stella, all we know about her father is that his name is Louis and he’s eight years older than the MTV star. She reportedly told him about how she’s been on television but never asked him to watch any of her shows.

5) She’s incredibly close to her family. Briana has a sister named Brittany and her mom, Roxanne, is like her best friend. The reality star is surrounded by powerful women and now, after the birth of Stella, she has one more leading lady to add to her inner circle.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Briana on Teen Mom 2?