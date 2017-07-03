What To Watch On July 4: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & More TV Shows To Binge

If your Fourth of July cookout gets rained out or you just want a relaxing day in, here are all the TV marathons and shows you can binge on July 4! Bring on the popcorn!

Everyone has their own way of celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. While some people hit the beach or have a barbecue, others opt for a more quieter celebration. Plus, not every Fourth of July is going to be full of sunshine. Need TV to watch? No worries. We’ve got you covered. All episodes of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and HBO GO if you’re staying inside this Independence Day. You can watch all 6 seasons before season 7 premieres on July 16!

The Originals season 4 just hit Netflix on July 1. Baby Daddy season 6 and Young & Hungry season 5 are now on Netflix as well. The first season of the Netflix original series GLOW is currently streaming on Netflix. All 10 episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are on Hulu just waiting for you to watch! TV Land’s Younger just started airing season 4 of the hit show, and you can catch up by watching all 3 seasons that are now on Hulu.

If you’re looking for a TV marathon to just have on all day, here are all the marathons happening on the Fourth of July:

South Park: 9 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Comedy Central

NCIS: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on USA

Blue Bloods: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on WGN America

Treehouse Masters: 6 a.m. to Wednesday, 5 a.m. on Animal Planet

Star Trek: The Next Generation: 10 a.m. to Wednesday, 5 a.m. on BBC America

Below Deck Mediterranean: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Bravo

Storage Wars and Storage Wars New York: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on FYI

Criminal Minds: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on ION

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HGTV

Snapped: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oxygen

The Twilight Zone: 12 a.m. to Wednesday, 5 a.m. on Syfy

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Travel Channel

The Golden Girls: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on TV Land

