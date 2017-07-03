Tresure Price Claims Kirk Frost Isn’t An ‘Angel’ — He Played Jasmine & Rasheeda

Tresure Price has been making a splash on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ thanks to her outspoken personality, epic feuds and more. While chatting with us EXCLUSIVELY, she dished about Kirk Frost’s love triangle and revealed some juicy details about the show!

Tresure Price, 24, is the newest star on season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she’s already becoming a fan-favorite! With the highly anticipated finale airing on July 3, we caught up with the Instagram model and radio personality for an EXCLUSIVE interview and she wasn’t afraid to discuss the hot topics on the show — including Kirk Frost‘s love triangle. She revealed that Sina introduced her to Jasmine Washington’s girlfriend, who dished about her own alleged relationship with the married man. “Kirk is not this perfect angel that people are seeing him as. He’s Rasheeda [Frost]’s husband…What I’ve been told is that Rasheeda is acting unaware about her husband. She’s OK with it, but she’s on the show acting like she’s not for that. Rasheeda’s heard about it, but she ignores it.”

“I’ve only been in Atlanta for 10 months. But from what I hear from Jasmine, she thought that Kirk was going to leave Rasheeda and they were going to start a family once the baby was born,” Tresure explained. “He picked out the baby name, all that type of stuff. What’s a woman to think? It would be different if he said ‘f*ck it, I don’t want the baby.’ Yes, [Jasmine] knew what was going on, but did she really?” The L&HH bombshell also revealed that DNA test results may not be revealed, since Kirk wanted to keep it private!

Even though Tresure has found herself facing similar dramatic encounters on the show, she revealed that she holds no hard feelings since it’s all about entertainment. She found herself in a feud with Jessica Dime only two episodes ago, but the reality star claimed her “sleeping with married men” comments were taken out of context. As far as what her future holds, Tresure revealed, “I’m on contract for three seasons. Nothing is ever permanent. They added me in Feb. all the scenes you’re seeing were shot in the last 3-4 months. We’re all just fighting for a spot on the number one show on urban television.”

Monday's about to get LIT with the SEASON FINALE of #LHHATL at 8/7c followed by #LHHH's Dirty Little Secrets at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/RdxUm01m5a — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) June 29, 2017

Incase you didn’t know, Tresure has a pretty impressive background! She has a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and was a substitute teacher. The radio personality was also initially scouted for a possible Houston based spin-off. After starting her modeling career at 18, she’s appeared in music videos and now on one of the most-watched VH1 reality shows. Another interesting tidbit: she was involved with a L&HH: New York star. “Me and Rich Dollaz were dating for a year, but recently he did something that wasn’t cool with me. We’re still working things out and seeing where things go. At the same time, I’m young and I don’t need anybody to co-sign me.”

Tune in Monday at 8/7c on VH1 to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Tresure on L&HH: Atlanta? Tell us!