Travis Scott Talks About A Need For Male Makeup — Will Kylie Jenner Help?

Travis Scott says there should be male makeup in a new interview, and luckily, he just so happens to have a hook-up with makeup empress Kylie Jenner! Will she help him start his own line?

During an interview with In Camera, posted on July 2, Travis Scott talks about his want for male makeup. Fashion Designer John Galliano asked Travis about his views on glamour. Travis responded: “Sh*t, I think they need to make male makeup.” When the interviewer asked if he would start his own line, he said: “I don’t know, but it sounds cool. Motherf**kers need to be fresh at all times. I ain’t the freshest n***a, I got pimples and sh*t. I don’t clean my fingernails all the time.” The interviewer referenced another interview when he said, “I’m not cute, I’m gorgeous.” What did he mean by that? “My spirit,” he laughed.

Travis has been dating Kylie Jenner since April, where they were caught holding hands at Coachella. Obviously, Kylie has one of the most successful and popular makeup lines right now. She has her extremely celebrated lip kits, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and highlighters. Maybe she could do a BB or CC cream with Travis to help the guys out, too! A sheer foundation might be what Travis is looking for! Gotta cover those pimples!

Do you think guys should wear makeup? Watch the entire interview with Travis above. He starts talking about male makeup around the 5:30 minute mark.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis Scott’s male makeup idea is a good one? Should Kylie Jenner help?