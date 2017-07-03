Tiny Looks Relieved To Escape T.I. Drama With Her Xscape Girls At Essence Festival

There’s nothing like spending a weekend with your girls to help get your mind off of your ex. Tiny was all smiles when she and her Xscape BFFs hit the Essence Festival, as she put miles between her and the latest round of romance drama with T.I.

It seemed like a weekend in New Orleans is exactly what Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 41, needed. She and the rest of Xscape — Kandi Burruss, 41, LaTocha Scott, 43, Tamika Scott, 41, — appeared at the Essence Festival in Louisiana during the weekend of June 29-July 2. It wasn’t just a “girl’s trip,” as the group performed their first full show in 15 years. Nice. Tiny was clearly ready to focus on something other her art than her love life, as she flashed a smile during a behind-the-scenes photo at the musical festival. Considering that the main source of Tiny’s frustration – namely, her soon-to-be ex-husband T.I., 36 – wasn’t there, no wonder she looked so relieved.

Apparently, Tiny needed to get far, far away from T.I. after their latest attempt at reconciliation fell apart. For a moment, it almost seemed as if The Family Hustle stars were going to get back together, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that it all went off the rails – again. T.I. was sleeping at home again, but she was still feeling upset over how he wasn’t pulling his own weight when it came to raising their kids – King Harris, 12, Major Harris, 9, Heiress Diana Harris, 1, and the four children they have from previous relationships. With Xscape reuniting, Tiny expected Tip to “step up” and raise the kids while she went out on the road. Ultimately, T.I. “snapped” after all her “constant criticism” and walked out.

It seemed that Tip was stepping up as Tiny was resurrecting her singing career. He supported her during Xscape’s epic performance at the 2017 BET Awards. He was even going to take a break in his own touring so he could watch after the family, allowing her to be stress-free when she hit the road. This hasn’t really calmed Tiny’s fears, as she suspects he has a side-chick in Miami in addition to his alleged mistress Bernice Burgos, 37. No matter how much T.I. steps up as a father and soon-to-be ex-husband, this lack of trust is always going to make things awkward between these two.

Tiny wishes that T.I. would take a page from the book of Hova, and be like JAY-Z, 47. JAY’s new record deals with the Lemonade scandal, specifically the allegations of him cheating on Beyonce, 35. When Tiny heard the album, it hit very close to home, and it left her wishing that Tip would follow JAY’s example, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While it’s a bit impossible for anyone – not just T.I. – to match JAY, since Hova’s one of the best rappers of all time, Tiny just wants him to own up to his mistakes and take responsibility for his actions. That would definitely give her a reason to smile.

What do you think will happen to these two, HollywoodLifers?