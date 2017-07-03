Tiny Reveals Her Struggle To Co-Parent With Ex T.I. Amid Divorce Drama: ‘We Still Fight Over The Baby’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris reveals in a new interview that she and T.I. are fighting over who gets to spend time with their baby, Heiress, as they proceed with their divorce and she hits the road with Xscape. We’ve got the details!

If breaking up is hard to do, then divorce is clearly harder, especially when young ones are involved. Since filing for divorce for the second time in April, during the final season of their reality show The Family Hustle, things have improved for Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and T.I., 36. However, according to her there are still stressful exchanges over sharing their 15-month-old baby girl, Heiress. Check out some of this former couple’s best moment right here!

“It’s pretty good,” Tiny told People when asked about parenting in New Orleans on June 2. Then, she added: “But we still fight over spending time with the baby.” Back when, she shared, “We’d just spend time together, but now it’s like, ‘I want her,’ ‘No, I want her.’ ‘Well, you better come to my house then.’” Tiny was in The Big Easy to perform along with the rest of Xscape at Essence Festival after bringing down the house at the 2017 BET Awards.

When asked about her current relationship with T.I., she responded, “It’s a process …me and Mr., we’re in and out.” As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY revealed, Tiny was deeply moved by JAY-Z’s new track “4:44” for it’s subtle discussion of infidelity in his marriage. The track “hit close to home” for the Tiny, even causing her to break down in tears. So, long before squabbling over their daughter, this was clearly a strained marriage. Whether or not they decide to stay together, hopefully co-parenting duties get easier for these two!

