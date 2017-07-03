Is T.I. Turning To Bernice Burgos Or New Miami Sidechick After Tiny Relationship Falls Apart Again?

T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has imploded once again after they’ve tried to reconcile! Oh, but T.I. isn’t turning to Bernice Burgos this time — we hear that he might have a new woman on the side instead!

Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, are kaput following yet another attempt to reconcile, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively — and this time, T.I. isn’t even running into the arms of his rumored flame Bernice Burgos, 37, which might surprise you. “None of their friends would be shocked if he found a new sidechick after this last fight,” the insider tells us, referring to the latest sad chapter in T.I. and Tiny’s relationship. So is T.I. done with Bernice for good?

Well, it’s possible, according to our source. “He has girls throwing themselves at him all the time so it’s not hard to imagine,” the insider shrugs. True enough, but it makes us sad nonetheless. On top of their friends’ suspicions, even Tiny herself thinks something is up! “Tiny is convinced he has someone new on the DL in Miami,” the source reveals. “She doesn’t trust him.” So heartbreaking!

As we previously told you, T.I. and Tiny have really been trying to make it work lately — T.I. had even started sleeping at home again — but now it looks like it’s just not going to happen. Another Hollywood love story down the drain!

Finally, you know we’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this mysterious Miami woman. (T.I. actually has a concert in Miami today, July 3, so we’ll keep an eye out.) It’s possible that T.I. is finally moving on from Tiny, though we’ll keep hoping that they make it work one day!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. has a new girlfriend in Miami? Tell us how you feel about all this!