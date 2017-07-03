The Weeknd Is Convinced Selena Gomez Is The Perfect Girl For Him: Can’t Live Without Her

We may be hearing wedding bells in the near future, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Selena Gomez ‘is the end all be all’ for The Weeknd. He’s ‘completely in love’ with her and ‘can’t fathom living without her.’

“[The Weeknd] has pretty much convinced himself that Selena Gomez is the end all be all for him. He is completely in love and loves everything about Selena. It blows his mind that they don’t even fight. There is never any miscommunication between the two and it’s as perfect of a relationship that he could have ever hoped for. He really can’t fathom living without her because she makes him overwhelmingly happy. He also loves that he is in a relationship that is really so special and loves that others are jealous over what they have. He can’t see himself with anyone else,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We love this, but we can’t say we’re too surprised The Weeknd, 27, feels this way about Selena, 24. She’s always been perfect to us, so it was only a matter of time before a man came along and saw it too. And boy does he really love her — The Weeknd was recently caught “liking” Selena’s Instagram pics from 2015. He must really be missing her while touring overseas. Click here to see more cute pics of Selena and The Weeknd!

And guess what? As soon as The Weeknd is back in the states, he’ll go on a double date with Selena, Taylor Swift and Taylor’s new man, Joe Alwyn. Why? Because Selena Gomez really wants to do normal things with him. “She is eager to go on fun double dates with Taylor,” an insider told us. “She is dying to do normal relationship things and once his tour is over she is going to make sure that she dives into all of that.”

