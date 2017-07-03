The Weeknd Showered Selena Gomez With Love On Instagram

Busted! The Weeknd was caught liking Selena Gomez’s Instagram pics from 2015! That’s pretty freakin’ adorable, isn’t it? See which pics are his absolute favorites!

The Weekend, 27, is positively enraptured by girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s beauty. That’s why we was trolling through two years worth of her Instagram photos! A Selenator saw the new likes on her account and quickly called him out for the cute move. It’s totally understandable why these three pics stood out above the rest. Selena, 24, looks absolutely radiant in the very different, but equally cute photos.

The first one Abel liked is a fresh-faced selfie that flaunts Selena’s gorgeous hair. The next is a super sexy shot from a photoshoot that shows off her totally flat stomach and the bottom of her bra. It’s incredibly sexy. The next is a red carpet shot in which she’s wearing a backless gown. Abel wasn’t dating Selena when any of these photos were taken, so it looks like he’s doing a little catch-up!

The lovebirds are growing closer as the days go by. They’re trying to learn a new language together, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, to expand their horizons when they’re jetting around the world together. Abel’s better than her at rolling his r’s, and it’s apparently a total turn-on. Yeah, we get it! They’ve been apart for a little bit because of his demanding touring schedule, but they’re set for a reunion very soon. As soon as he sets foot back in the US, another source told us EXCLUSIVELY, Selena promptly wants to go on a double-date with BFF Taylor Swift, 27, and her new guy, Joe Alwyn, 26! Who wants to bet they’re going to make an appearance at Taylor’s annual 4th of July blowout? She’s already got an inflatable waterslide set up and everything!

Abel (The Weeknd) has liked 3 of Selena’s photos from 2015 on her Instagram! 👀 pic.twitter.com/H14q58VW3N — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) July 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd are end game? Let us know!